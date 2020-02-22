Capsule Hotel Market begins to take bite out of Versioned Long Term Growth | Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel, Oak Hostel Fuji

Global Capsule Hotel Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Capsule Hotel Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Capsule Hotel Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo, Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel, ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel, Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel, Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel, Oak Hostel Fuji, Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya, Capsule Value Kanda, Nine Hours Shinjuku-North, Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel, Capsule Inn Kamata, Vintage Inn & Wink Hotel

#Summary:

Japan is the largest market with a market share of 81.13% in 2012 and 77.95% in 2016 with a decrease of 3.18%. Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing Southeast Asia regions.

Nowadays, The capsule hotel is mainly concentrated in Japan. There are many new entrants in the world in the past five years: ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel, Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel, Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel, Oak Hostel Fuji, Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya, Capsule Value Kanda, Nine Hours Shinjuku-North, Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel, Capsule Inn Kamata.

The Capsule Hotels market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, tourism and consumer awareness. However, with the macroeconomic is slowing down, the increase rate of Capsule Hotels is also slowing. But the emerging market is still the potential market of the industry, so some of the companies are laying-out their business in the emerging market. What more, there are some problem to be solved ahead, such as the homogenization of the fierce competition, the low price competition, the talents shortage in the process of the company? expansion, the channel building through the internet and so on.

In 2018, the global Capsule Hotel market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Capsule Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Capsule Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

Global Capsule Hotel Market and Competitive Analysis

Some Players from complete research coverage: The Prime Pod Ginza Tokyo, Shinjuku Kuyakusho-mae Capsule Hotel, ENAKA Asakusa Central Hostel, Nihonbashi Muormachi Bay Hotel, Tokyo Ginza Bay Hotel, Oak Hostel Fuji, Nadeshiko Hotel Shibuya, Capsule Value Kanda, Nine Hours Shinjuku-North, Tokyo Ariake Bay Hotel, Capsule Inn Kamata, Vintage Inn & Wink Hotel

Segmentation and Targeting

Capsule Hotel Product Types In-Depth: Single & Double

Capsule Hotel Major Applications/End users: Office workers, Tourists & Others

Capsule Hotel Major Geographical First Level Segmentation: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America***

*** For global report, countries by region that are available in the study

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia & Philippines etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Poland, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Rest of Europe etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia & Chile etc)

Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa etc)

Capsule Hotel Product/Service Development

Capsule Hotel Product Types In-Depth: Single & Double

Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

