Capsule Endoscopy Market 2020-2026 Global Updates || Leading Players – CapsoVision Inc., ConMed Corporation, Cook, The Guidant Group

Global capsule endoscopy treatment market is expected to grow with 11.95% CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. Growing expansions in the field of technologies for diagnosing the digestive disorder is acting as an opportunity for this market growth.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global capsule endoscopy treatment market are Boston Scientific Corporation, CapsoVision Inc., ConMed Corporation, Cook, The Guidant Group, , INTROMEDIC, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, RF Co.,Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Check-Cap, Accu-Read, INC., Interscope Inc, among others.
Market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges are also evaluated in the Capsule Endoscopy Market report under market overview which gives helpful insights to businesses for taking right moves. The report is prepared by taking into account the market type, organization volume, accessibility on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and availability at global level in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. This market report is a great source of information for the major happenings and industry insights which supports to thrive in this competitive age. Moreover, estimation of strategic options, suggestions of winning action plans and support to make critical bottom-line decisions is also provided in the Capsule Endoscopy Market business report by experienced and innovative industry experts.
Market Definition: Global Capsule Endoscopy Market
Capsule endoscopy is a technology used for the detection of digestive disorders. It is performed to detect Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, gastrointestinal tumors, bleeding among others. The components of capsule endoscopes include a camera, a transmitter and a light source. The capsule offers real-time data to expedite the diagnosis process which leads to earlier treatment and sooner retrieval in the gastrointestinal complications. The easy assessment in the internal organ and precise data boosts the market growth.
Segmentation: Global Capsule Endoscopy Market
Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Product
- Small Bowel Capsule
- Colon Capsule
- Esophageal Capsule
Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Component
- Camera Capsule
- Workstation
- Data Recorder
Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Type
- Wireless Capsule Endoscopy
- Receiver Capsule Endoscopy
- Others
Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Application
- Intestine Disease
- Crohn’s Disease
- Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- Tumours
- Others
Capsule Endoscopy Market : By End Users
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Ambulatory Surgery Centres
- Others
Capsule Endoscopy Market : By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Capsule Endoscopy Market:
- In March 2016, Medtronic received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for, PillCam COLON 2 capsule, a compact sized edible capsule endoscope, which provides the detailed visualization of the colon for the assessment of polyps in patients. The product will offer the early diagnosis and better treatment of chronic gastrointestinal diseases and cancers
- In May 2014, Olympus launched ENDOCAPSULE 10, a minimally invasive advanced system for small bowel capsule endoscopy procedures. The product offers detailed images of the small intestine with enhanced efficiency. It also supports patient comfort with enhanced quality of care at low cost. This product launch will enhance the product portfolio of the company.
Capsule Endoscopy Market Drivers:
- Prevailing aging population and increasing cases of digestive disorder will drive the market growth
- Growing cases of peptic ulcer, colon cancer and crohn’s disease is another factor uplifting the market growth
- Rising screening and diagnostic technologies will also enhance the demand of this market in the forecast period
- It is a minimally invasive procedure for detecting the digestive disorder along with faster and easier detection; this is another factor driving the market growth
Capsule Endoscopy Market Restraints:
- High cost of the technologies is one of the factor restricting the growth of this market
- Lack of skilled professional will also impede the market growth in the forecast period
Capsule Endoscopy Market : Competitive Analysis
Global Capsule Endoscopy treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of capsule endoscopy treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Opportunities in the Capsule Endoscopy Market :-
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- To describe and forecast of Capsule Endoscopy market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)
- Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
- Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe.
- To get a comprehensive overview of the Capsule Endoscopy market.
