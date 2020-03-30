Capnography Equipment Market to Make Great Impact in near Future by 2019-2027

The global capnography equipment market has been segmented based on product type and end-use.

The global capnography equipment market has been segmented based on product type and end-use. Based on product type, the global capnography equipment market is segmented into two major segments, namely capnographs and disposables. The capnographs segment is further categorized into three sub-segments: mainstream capnographs, sidestream capnographs, and microstream capnographs. On the basis of end-use, the capnography equipment market is further differentiated into three segments: hospitals, ambulatory, and others. Market revenue in terms of USD million for the period between 2012 and 2020 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2014 to 2020 are provided for all the segments, considering 2013 as the base year.

Geographically, the global capnography equipment market has been categorized into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Geographic section of the report provides market estimations in terms of revenue (USD million) of the capnography equipment market in these four regions from 2012 to 2020. CAGR % for the period from 2014 to 2020 is also analyzed for these four geographies, considering 2013 as the base year.

This report also provides recommendations that would assist new companies in establishing presence and existing market players in expanding their market share in the capnography equipment market. The report concludes with the company profile section, which includes company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategy, and recent developments of major market players. The companies, which are profiled in the report, include Dragerwerk AG, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Nonin Medical, Inc., Smiths Medical, Covidien plc, Philips Healthcare, and Welch Allyn, Inc.

The global capnography equipment market is segmented into the following categories: Global Capnography Equipment Market, by Products Capnographs Mainstream Capnographs Sidestream Capnographs Microstream Capnographs

Disposables Global Capnography Equipment Market, by End-Use Hospitals

Ambulatory

Others Global Capnography Equipment Market, by Geography North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)





