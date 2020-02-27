Canned Mushroom Market, 2019-2025 | Growing at a CAGR of 11.2% | Top Key Players: Costa Group, Okechamp SA., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Greenyard, Prochamp etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Canned Mushroom Market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2018. This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2025.

The canned mushroom market is gaining traction as it contains striking health benefits and is adequate from aesthetic principles. It includes a number of a nutrient such as potassium, and selenium. It also has high-quality protein and essential nutrients such as protein, vitamin B & C, fiber, calcium, and minerals, which are an essential part of a healthy diet and helps in reducing the chances of cardiovascular diseases and high blood pressure. The key factors that are positively driving the growth of the mushroom market include the increasing consumption of processed foods rises in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of vegetable products.

Global Canned Mushroom Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading and promising manufacturers operating in the global canned mushroom market are Costa Group, Okechamp SA., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Greenyard, Prochamp, The Mushroom Company, Monaghan Mushrooms, Muniraj Mushroom Farm, Dhruv Agro, and Shanghai Finc Food Co., Ltd. Monaghan Mushrooms, Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc., CMP Mushrooms Greenyard NV (Lutece), and Bonduelle SA have been identified as the major companies that are currently ahead of the curve owing to their well-established distribution network and regular indulgence in the activities of mergers and acquisitions.

Button Mushroom is the most lucrative canned mushroom over the anticipated period.

The canned mushroom segment is divided into Button, Shiitake, Oyster, and Morel & Others in terms of product type. This segment is expected to witness significant growth in the market in the coming years owing to the vast rise in demand for processed food products and the increased consumption of white mushrooms; the mushroom market is expected to have significant growth and create opportunities for players operating in the market. Button mushrooms are also dominating the market as these mushrooms are widely used in soups, casseroles, and salads, whereas shiitake mushrooms market are expected to grow with the fastest growth rate, in the coming years. Shiitake mushroom’s prices are not fixed throughout the year as the price is lowest at the time of high production in summer and highest at the time of low supply in winters.

North America accounted for the major share in the canned mushroom market over the anticipated period.

The canned mushroom segment is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa in terms of region. North America is expected to dominate the largest market share in terms of revenue over the forecast period, which is followed by Europe, owing to increasing production and consumption of processed mushrooms in this region. Moreover, continuous research and development in the mushroom market are expanding the applicability and accelerating the growth of the canned mushroom market. On the other hand, the dominance of the canned mushroom in Europe region is due to several factors, such as shifting consumer preference towards low-fat and healthy food and increasing awareness about wellness and health among the consumers of the region.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global canned mushroom Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide the state-of-the-art presence of canned mushroom Market and industry insights, which help decision-makers to make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

