Canned Baby Food Market: Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical regions and Trends 2017 – 2024

Market segmentation:

Canned baby food market is segmented on the basis of types, product origin, age group, distribution channel and regions.

On the basis of types canned baby food market is segmented as fruits and vegetables, milk, beans and legumes, poultry, meat and fish, and soups and other prepared items. Amongst by type market segments fruits and vegetables market segment accounts for major market shares in canned baby food market followed by milk and sauces, and soups and other prepared items respectively. Increasing number of working women seeking healthy and nutritional fruits and vegetables options for their baby is major factor driving growth of canned fruits and vegetables. Increasing use of ready-to-eat foods such as sauces and other prepared food is driving market demand for this segment.

On the basis of product origin it can be segmented as organic and conventional. Organic canned baby food is more preferred as compared to the conventional products. Under age group segment newborn (0-6 months), baby (6-12 months) and toddler (1-3 years) are considered.

The market is further segmented on the basis of distribution channels such as, super markets/hyper markets, specialty stores, online retail channels and other retailers. Easy availability of canned food products through various offline and online distribution channels when compared to fresh products is factor driving growth of market. Manufacturers focuses on online product availability is fueling growth of online distribution channel.

Regional Market Outlook:

On the basis of regions canned baby food market is segmented in to North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Japan and Middle East and Africa. The developed regions such as North America and Europe are major markets for canned baby food. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East are rapidly growing regional markets for canned baby food.

Market Drivers and restrains:

Increasingly work-oriented and, consequently, hectic, consumer lifestyles people have less time to cook food. Therefore, they prefer the convenience of canned food products. Lower availability and inconvenience in buying fresh fruits and vegetables to cook is another major factor driving market demand for canned baby food. Increasing concerns related to ready to eat dried mixes and infant formula products is another factor driving consumers shift towards canned baby food.

Increasing disposable income, growing number of working women, busy life style etc. factors expected to drive market demand for canned baby food in near future. Growth of various online as well as offline distribution channels is factor fueling market demand.

Canned food is packed in cans and heated there is possibility that heating kills nutrients as well as metal can be melted and possibility of mixing of metal content in food item. Various canned foods are not up to the mark nutrient quality, leaking of cans is possible. These are various concerns related to safety and quality of canned baby food items, which are expected to restrain market growth in near future.

Key Market Players

The growing global canned baby food market is encouraging entries of new players in the market. Few of the key players include Holle baby food, Gerber, HiPP Organic, Bolton Group, ConAgra Foods, Del Monte Foods, Kraft Heinz, Beech Nut, Earth's Best etc. These are only few prominent players however the emerging market for canned baby food products have fueled entry of local players into the particular regions.

