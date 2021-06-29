Cannabis Testing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Cannabis Testing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Cannabis Testing Market was valued at USD 1035.55 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2636.42 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=22449&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Cannabis Testing market are listed in the report.

Shimadzu Corporation

Millipore Sigma

Restek Corporation

SC Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Waters Corporation

PerkinElmer

AB SCIEX