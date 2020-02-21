Cannabis Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Cannabis Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Cannabis Market was valued at USD 9.79 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 78 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.47% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=30520&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Cannabis market are listed in the report.

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria

Canopy Growth Corporation

Chronos Group

Vivo Cannabis

Terra Tech Corp.

Medmen

Stenocare

Tikun Olam

Medical Marijuana