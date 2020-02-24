Cannabis Extract Market Size, Current Trends, Business Opportunities, Market Challenges and Analysis by 2026

The report carefully examines the Cannabis Extract Market, with a focus on most of the major players and their business strategies, geographical scope, market segments, product landscape and price and cost structure. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to investigate key aspects of the Cannabis Extract market. The area of market activity, for example, drivers, restrictions, trends and opportunities in the global market for Cannabis Extract is explored in detail. Through qualitative and quantitative analysis, we support you in a comprehensive and comprehensive analysis of the Cannabis Extract market. We also focus on the five forces analysis of SWOT, PESTLE and Porter in the Cannabis Extract market.

Cannabis Extract Market was valued at USD 5.03 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 23.64 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.22% from 2019 to 2026.

The main Companies operating in the Cannabis Extract Market are listed in the report.

Canopy Growth Corporation

The Cronos Group

Aurora Cannabis

Tilray

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Organigram Holdings

Aphria

Tikun Olam