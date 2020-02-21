Cannabis Extract Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Cannabis Extract Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Cannabis Extract Market was valued at USD 5.03 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 23.64 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.22% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=25548&utm_source=ITN&utm_medium=002

The main companies operating in the Cannabis Extract market are listed in the report.

Canopy Growth Corporation

The Cronos Group

Aurora Cannabis

Tilray

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Organigram Holdings

Aphria

Tikun Olam