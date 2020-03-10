Canine Arthritis Treatment Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2027

The “Canine Arthritis Treatment Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

The second dominant market in canine arthritis treatment is Germany owing to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in animals, particularly dogs. It has been found that with growing age of pets, the prevalence of diseases such as allergies, lower appetite, reduced energy, arthritis, lameness, dysplasia and behavioural anxieties increases, especially in dogs and cats. This growth in terms of pet adoption in European countries and increasing number of pets suffering from arthritis is likely to boost the growth of canine arthritis treatment in Europe. This has been driving the demand for innovative therapies and drugs in Canine Arthritis Treatment, such as stem cell Canine Arthritis Treatment and arthritis drugs – NSAIDs and opioids. Canine arthritis treatment/drugs in Germany have taken initiatives to incentivize innovation in the field of veterinary treatment in order to address the urgent need of better veterinary care and to combat rapid growing prevalence of animal diseases. Additionally, increasing expenditure on vet care in high economic European countries such as Germany, France and the U.K. also boosts the growth of the market for canine arthritis treatment. As per the American Pet Products Association, about US$ 6.1 Bn was spent on vet care in 2017 in Europe.

Increasing pet adoption in China and India is expected to drive the growth of the canine arthritis treatment market in Asia-Pacific. In Japan and the Middle East and Africa, the population of dogs is decreasing due to poor vet care facilities, which is expected to hamper the growth of canine arthritis treatment market to some extent.

