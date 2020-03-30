Canine Arthritis Treatment Market : Quantitative Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019-2027

With having published myriads of reports, Canine Arthritis Treatment Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.

The second dominant market in canine arthritis treatment is Germany owing to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in animals, particularly dogs. It has been found that with growing age of pets, the prevalence of diseases such as allergies, lower appetite, reduced energy, arthritis, lameness, dysplasia and behavioural anxieties increases, especially in dogs and cats. This growth in terms of pet adoption in European countries and increasing number of pets suffering from arthritis is likely to boost the growth of canine arthritis treatment in Europe. This has been driving the demand for innovative therapies and drugs in Canine Arthritis Treatment, such as stem cell Canine Arthritis Treatment and arthritis drugs – NSAIDs and opioids. Canine arthritis treatment/drugs in Germany have taken initiatives to incentivize innovation in the field of veterinary treatment in order to address the urgent need of better veterinary care and to combat rapid growing prevalence of animal diseases. Additionally, increasing expenditure on vet care in high economic European countries such as Germany, France and the U.K. also boosts the growth of the market for canine arthritis treatment. As per the American Pet Products Association, about US$ 6.1 Bn was spent on vet care in 2017 in Europe.

Increasing pet adoption in China and India is expected to drive the growth of the canine arthritis treatment market in Asia-Pacific. In Japan and the Middle East and Africa, the population of dogs is decreasing due to poor vet care facilities, which is expected to hamper the growth of canine arthritis treatment market to some extent.

