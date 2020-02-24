Canes and Crutches Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

The canes and crutches market studied was projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 4.3% over the forecast period. The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the increasing geriatric population globally. The elder people are susceptible to various orthopedic conditions. Furthermore, a rise in the number of knees, hip, and joint replacement surgeries along with the rise in the number of vehicle collisions resulting in limb amputation of the patients with major injuries will boost the market growth. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, in 2018 it is estimated that over 200 million people globally suffer from osteoporosis. Approximately 30% of all postmenopausal women have osteoporosis in the United States and in Europe. Aging of populations worldwide will be responsible for a major increase in the incidence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and indirectly boosting the market growth. However, the increasing alternatives to the canes and crutches are a major drawback of market growth.

Key Market Trends

Canes Segment is Dominating the Canes and Crutches Market.

– The canes and crutches market is growing exponentially, as the use of canes and crutches is increasing across the globe. The canes segment is dominating the market as the elderly people use canes, therefore the rise in the geriatric population and the number of people with disabilities leads to an increase in usage canes. An increase in the incidence of diseases rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis is also a prime factor that affects the mobility of the patients and as a result, the demand for canes increase.

– Different users will have different needs when it comes to choosing between these two styles. Single-point canes are usually all with arthritis needs, but users with neurological impairments tend to put more weight on the cane and thus multi-point canes are recommended for those users. Both diseases are more common in the geriatric population, so as the population increases the growth of the market segment increases.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to factors such as the high rise of the geriatric population in the region, high incidence of diseases like arthritis, osteoporosis, etc, established healthcare infrastructure are some of the key factors accountable for its large share in the market. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives and an increase in the number of research partnerships are some of the drivers expected to increase market growth. In this region, the United States has the maximum share due to supportive healthcare policies, increasing geriatric population, and a developed healthcare market.

Competitive Landscape

The canes and crutches market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the market players are Medical Depot, Inc, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., GF Health Products Inc., NOVA Medical Products, Invacare Corporation, Ergoactives, Sunrise Medical.

Companies Mentioned:

– Medical Depot, Inc

– Cardinal Health, Inc.

– Medline Industries, Inc.

– GF Health Products Inc.

– NOVA Medical Products

– Invacare Corporation

– Ergoactives

– Sunrise Medical

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Increase in the Incidence of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Other Disabilities

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Alternatives for Canes and Crutches

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Canes

5.1.1.1 Single canes

5.1.1.2 Multiple-legged canes

5.1.2 Crutches

5.1.2.1 Axillary Crutches

5.1.2.2 Forearm Crutches

5.1.3 Accessories

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Hospitals

5.2.2 Online Stores

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle-East and Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medical Depot, Inc

6.1.2 Cardinal Health, Inc.

6.1.3 Medline Indus

Continued….

