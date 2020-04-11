Cancer Vaccines Market To Expand As Number Of Cancer Cases Arising Due To Infections Increase During 2020 – 2028

Research Nester released a report titled “Cancer Vaccines Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028” which delivers detailed overview of the global cancer vaccines market in terms of market segmentation by vaccine, by indication, by technology and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The World Health Organization reported that cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, with around 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Around 1 in 6 deaths are as a result of cancer and about 70% of deaths from cancer take place in middle and low income countries. Moreover, it states that infections which cause cancer, such as hepatitis virus and human papilloma virus (HPV), are responsible for around 25% of cancer cases in low and middle income regions.

The market for cancer vaccines is projected to attain a CAGR of around 17.5% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market is segmented by vaccine, by indication, by technology and by region. Based on technology, the cancer vaccines market is segmented into recombinant vaccine, dendritic cells vaccine, whole cell vaccine, adjuvant vaccine and viral vector & DNA vaccine. According to the National Cancer Institute, the vaccines for prevention of disease causing HPV that are approved for use in the United States prevent infection from HPV type 16 and 18, which are estimated to cause around 70% of all cervical cancers.

On the basis of regional analysis, the cancer vaccines market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Cancer vaccines market in North America is anticipated to hold the leading share in the market as a result of highly developed healthcare infrastructure as well as presence of leading key players in the market in the region, especially in the United States. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period as a result of rising cases of cancer in the region.

Side Effects Associated with Alternate Cancer Treatments to Drive Market Growth

There are certain side effects associated with existing treatments for cancer such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy including hair loss, weight loss and others. To avoid these, the demand for alternate treatment methods such as cancer vaccines, which are safer and highly effective, is anticipated to increase over the forecast period. However, the high cost of cancer vaccines on account of continuous developments and entrance of improved vaccines in the market on a regular basis is predicted to hamper the market growth.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global cancer vaccines market which includes company profiling of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (LON: GSK), Sanofi (EPA: SAN), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), Astellas Pharma Inc. (TYO: 4503), VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Advaxis Immunotherapies and Galena Biopharma. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global cancer vaccines market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

