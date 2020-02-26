Cancer Vaccines Market 2030 Strong Uptake of Treatments with CAGR 16.0% by Top Key Players AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordics, GlaxoSmithKline

Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Cancer Vaccines Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global cancer vaccines market is anticipated to grow at a ~16.0% CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Cancer has been one of the leading diseases responsible for the deaths of millions across the world every year. In 2018, according to the National cancer Institute, U.S., it was estimated that there would be a staggering 1,735,350 new cases of cancer. The growing popularity of cancer vaccines can be attributed to several factors including rising incidences & prevalence of cancer cases globally and increasing investment in the field of R&D for development of new vaccine formulations.

Cancer Vaccines Market Prominent Players:

AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordics, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer Inc., CSL Limited, Sanofi Pasteur, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma Inc., Aduro BioTech, Inc., and Dendreon among others.

Pharmaceutical companies have a considerable number of products under clinical trials and strong product pipeline for cancer vaccines is a major factor contributing to the extensive growth of the market. For instance, Bavarian Nordic’s CV301 + nivolumab (Colorectal cancer) and CV301 + atezolizumab (Bladder cancer) are currently under Phase II clinical trials. Similarly, AlphaVax’s, PSMA (prostate cancer) and TRP2 (melanoma) are under phase I/II and pre-clinical respectively.

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2016 & 2017; Base Year – 2018; Forecasted Years – 2019 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Market Estimation Methodology Data Validation and Triangulation ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities

