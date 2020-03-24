Cancer Tissue Diagnostics 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

Global “Cancer Tissue Diagnostics ” Market Research Study

According to the report, the growth of the "Cancer Tissue Diagnostics " market is primarily driven by an array of factors

The report evaluates the current state of the global "Cancer Tissue Diagnostics " market in terms of volume (X units), consumption, value (Mn/Bn), production and more.

The report bifurcates the global “Cancer Tissue Diagnostics ” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

Development of all high end instruments such as PET, MRI, SPECT equipment as well as next-generation sequencing platforms, analytical instruments used for laboratory analysis of cancer specimen etc. need huge investments of time and money, which is expected to be the prime factor impacting the cancer tissue diagnostics market. Also, all big pharmaceutical companies are entering into the diagnostics business and are thus cutting down the growth prospects of diagnostic giants such as Roche, Danaher etc. If at all a company develops innovative diagnostic testing, they still have to invest in expensive clinical utility studies, and there is no guarantee that the product will get coverage.

Meeting the needs of hospital laboratories presents a significant opportunity for the growth of the global cancer tissue diagnostics market

Due to healthcare cost containment in majority of mature markets, hospital based laboratories are facing pressure to supply more services at reduced costs. Healthcare facilities are facing increased aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. By 2018, almost 10% of the global population will be 65 and above. Also global healthcare spending is expected to witness 5.2% growth every year till 2018. This imposes cost management pressure on diagnostic labs. Thus, several laboratories have started adapting informatics solutions, which helps them to increase overall productivity with existing resources. In line with this, manufacturers of diagnostic tests can grab the opportunity to provide complementary services and support. For instance, Abbott laboratories recently launched AlinIQ support and services to help their laboratory partners manage operations to maximise throughput and capacity.

