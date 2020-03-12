Cancer Supportive Care Products Market Statistics Analysis 2019-2027

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Cancer Supportive Care Products market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Cancer Supportive Care Products market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Cancer Supportive Care Products market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Cancer Supportive Care Products market.

Global Demand

Manufacturers are constantly focusing on developing innovative drugs and other supportive care products, such as vaccines; over 20 molecular entities have been introduced to the market recently with an aim to implement an additional, more effective therapy or a combination therapy. This is identified as a major booster to the market growth for the forecast period, 2016-2021.

Chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia Incidences Push Demand for Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents

The global cancer supportive care products market is segmented on the basis of several classes. Erythropoietin stimulating agents segment is predicted to represent the largest market share of over 26% by 2021 end. This growth is attributed to increasing prevalence of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. Granulocyte colony-stimulating factors are expected to maintain the second largest segment, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% over 2016-2021.

Lung Cancer Remains Leader in Terms of Disease Condition

On the basis of disease indication, there are nine segments, including lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, bladder cancer, leukemia, ovarian cancer, melanoma, and others. Lung cancer segment is projected to remain dominant over the forecast period with maximum market value share by 2021 end. However, breast cancer segment will witness a higher CAGR during 2016-2021.

APAC Projected for the Strongest Growth Rate, Followed by North America

By regional analysis, North America is foreseen to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 4.7% over 2016-2021, led by the U.S. Healthcare spending of the U.S. is estimated to rake in at an average rate of 5% over the next few years. This will be a strong factor bolstering the existing expenditure of cancer-inflicted patients across the country. Europe, the second most attractive market, will possibly capture around 22% share of the global market by 2021 end. Asia Pacific is likely to witness the highest CAGR, attributed to improving healthcare infrastructure and spending. The market in Latin America will gain a slight uptick, attributed to stable growth of the cancer supportive care products market in Brazil. MEA will also exhibit improved growth over the forecast period.

