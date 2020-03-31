Cancer Profiling Market Research on Cancer Profiling Market 2019 and Analysis to 2025

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Cancer Profiling market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Cancer Profiling market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Cancer Profiling market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Competitive Landscape

In the competitive landscape of the cancer profiling market report, competition scenario of the market is explained in terms of a dashboard view of all the key players and their relative presence in the global market. The section has also identified prominent players in cancer profiling market, emerging players, mid-size players and other key players in the cancer testing market.

The section of company profiles delivers vital information such as product offerings, products in clinical trials and company developments. Few of the profiles players in the cancer profiling market report include F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Illumina Inc, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abbott, Nanostring Technologies Inc, Siemens AG, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc, Perkin Elmer Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, Negenomics Laboratory Inc, Genomic Health, Biogenex and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

The cancer profiling marketplace is marked by significant investments in R&D aimed at getting clinical approvals. Multiple cancer profiling tests received FDA approvals in recent past. For instance, in November 2017, FDA approved the IMPACT developed at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. It is an in vitro NGS-based diagnostic test with the capacity to identify a higher number of tumor biomarkers and rapid identification of mutations in 468 unique genes.

In December 2017, FoundationOne CDx (F1CDx) genomic cancer profiling test that can identify cancer-associated alterations in 324 genes and two type of genomic signature in any solid tumor.

In August 2018, Caris Life Sciences® announced the company’s selection by the Hoosier Cancer Research Network to perform cancer profiling for a new Phase II bladder cancer clinical trial of HCRN GU16-257.

Cancer Profiling – Definition

Cancer profiling is a type of molecular profiling that provides specific information of molecular and genetic makeup of cancer tissues or cells. The information reveals abnormalities or altered levels of gene expression and assists in medical professionals to determine focused treatment of different cancer types.

Cancer Profiling Market Structure

The cancer profiling market is studied thoroughly for different facets such as types of cancer and associated diagnostic testing methods. In addition, regulation and reimbursement scenario is also considered to design the cancer profiling market structure. The cancer profiling market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, end user and test type. The cancer profiling market is also studied for key regions to derive global forecast.

Based on product type, the cancer profiling market is segmented into instruments and consumables wherein instruments cover IHC, FISH, PCR instruments, DNA sequencer and fragment analyzer. The consumables segment covers reagents & kits and others ancillaries (probes, holders, etc.)

Based on indication, the cancer profiling market is segmented into breast cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, melanoma, kidney cancer, lung cancer (including NSCLC) and rare cancer.

Hospitals, diagnostic centers, cancer research institutes and others are covered in the end-user segment of the cancer profiling market. Based on test type, the cancer profiling market is segmented into immunohistochemistry (IHC), Fluorescence in situ Hybridization (FISH), Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Sanger sequencing and fragment analysis.

In the regional analysis, cancer epidemiology of all the key regions is thoroughly studied. Key regions included in the cancer profiling market study are North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Cancer Profiling Market – Research Methodology

A robust research methodology is used to derive the insights and forecast of the cancer profiling market. Study of the cancer profiling market is based on a systematic approach that follows the methodology of the research.

The research entails elaborated interviews with industry savants as well as study of cancer profiling industry data. The former comprised primary research approach whereas the latter included secondary research. In the research methodology section of the cancer profiling market report, sources used to carry out primary and secondary research are also given that enable readers to determine the credibility of the data derived in the cancer profiling market report.

