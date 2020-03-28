Camping Tents Market Trends 2019-2025

“””

Overview

market players are also focusing on introducing innovative designs of camping tents to attract a larger consumer base across the globe. Nordisk – a Danish manufacturer of camping equipment – recently designed a camping tent resembling the traditional nomadic tepees, which is called ‘Alfheim’. This camping tent is inspired by the shape of nomadic tepees, which is made of cotton and is easy to build. Nordisk tested the strength and resistance level of Alfheim to the wind in a professional wind tunnel, to define the reliability of these tends to be used as camping tents.

Similarly, SmithFly – an American outdoor equipment company – recently introduced a floating camping tent, which is called ‘Shoal Tent’. The tent structure and the “six-inch thick drop stitched” base are inflatable, and the base acts as an air mattress. Also, comfort and ease of use of camping tents remain important factors that can impact the purchasing decisions of consumers. Developing such innovative types of camping tent can help market players to attract a huge number of consumers and establish a stronger position in the camping tents market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

