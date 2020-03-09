Calcium Sulfate Market by Product Types & Application, Top Manufacturer, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Calcium Sulfate market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to utilization of calcium sulfate as a soil conditioner in agriculture industry, as a coating agent in paper industry, as a drying agent in chemical laboratories, and as a colored pigment in paints.

Further, rapidly growing population across the globe and increasing water consumption will give a push to the water treatment industry and as an inactive ingredient in pharmaceutical drugs and as a desiccant in building materials is expected to fuel the growth of the Calcium Sulfate market.

Global Calcium Sulfate Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as, USG Corporation, American Gypsum, Knauf, National Gypsum, Armstrong World Industries, Etex Group, Saint-Gobain Group, Volma, LafargeHolcim, ACG Materials, Matanat A, Yoshino, GGI, Aytas Alci A.S, Gipsopolimer, Omid Semnan Gypsum, Diamond K Gypsum Company, Jonoub Gypsum, Al Watania Gypsum, BNBM Group, Shuanghua Gypsum, and Hubei Longyuan Gypsumy are the key players in manufacturing Calcium Sulfate.

Dehydrate form of Calcium Sulfate market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Form type, the Calcium Sulfate market has been segmented anhydrous, dihydrate, and hemihydrate. Dihydrate dominates the global Calcium Sulfate owing to application of calcium sulfate in various industries such as building materials, as a desiccant, in dentistry as an impression material, cast, or die, and in medicine for immobilizing casts and as a tablet excipient. Hemihydrate will be the fastest growing product type in calcium sulfate market due to applications of hemihydrate as construction of ceramics, masks and pottery and employed in the production of plaster casts, which are used to set broken bones

Construction and building materials Industry is projected to leading industry for utilizing applications of the Calcium Sulfate during forecast period

On the basis of application, the global Calcium Sulfate market has been segregated into construction and building materials, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, agriculture and animal feed, health & personal care, and others. By application type, construction and building materials will lead the market owing to application of calcium sulfate for binding exterior and interior walls as well as for dry mortar less. Food & Beverages industry is expected to fastest growing market due to Calcium Sulfate acts as an economical source of calcium in breads, cereals, enriched flours, yeast foods, canned vegetables, baking powder, juices, jellies and preservatives.

Asia Pacific accounts for lion’s share of the global Calcium Sulfate market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Calcium Sulfate market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific dominates the world Calcium Sulfate market over the forecast period owing to major demand of Calcium Sulfate in construction, health and Food & Beverages industry especially from China and India. Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives in European countries.

