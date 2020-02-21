Calcium Propionate Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Calcium Propionate Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Calcium Propionate Market was valued at USD 263.24 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 401.06 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.38% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Calcium Propionate market are listed in the report.

Niacet Corporation

Kemira

Macco Organiques Perstorp Holding AB

AB Mauri

A.M Food Chemical Co. Limited

Addcon GmbH

ABF Ingredients

Cargill Corporation

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

BASF SE