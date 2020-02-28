Cableway Transport Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2025

Detailed Study on the Global Cableway Transport Market

Cableway Transport Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Doppelmayr Seilbahnen

POMA

LEITNER AG

Nippon Cable

BMF Group

DRIL

BULLWHEEL

Excelsa Real Estate

Kropivnik Cableways

Damodar RopewaysInfra Limited

CRSPL

Skytrac

Ropeway Nepal

Beijing Goodyou Ropeway Engineering

Market Segment by Product Type

Aerial Transport

Surface Transport

Vertical Transport

Market Segment by Application

Transport Passengers

Transport Goods

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

