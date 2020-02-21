BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global BYOD & Enterprise Mobility Market was valued at USD 35.34 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 134.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.99% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Tech Mahindra Limited

Cisco Systems

AT&T

Blackberry Limited

Honeywell International

Infosys Limited

IBM Corporation

Capgemini

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Oracle Corporation

Accenture