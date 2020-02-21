Butyric Acid Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Butyric Acid Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Butyric Acid market was valued at USD 163.6 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 557.8 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Butyric Acid market are listed in the report.

Eastman Chemical Company

Oxea GmbH

Blue Marble Biomaterials

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.

Perstorp Holding AB

Snowco Industrial Co.