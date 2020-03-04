Butyl Acrylate Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019-2028

In 2018, the market size of Butyl Acrylate Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Butyl Acrylate .

This report studies the global market size of Butyl Acrylate , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Butyl Acrylate Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Butyl Acrylate history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Butyl Acrylate market, the following companies are covered:

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein, purity, and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. The study also includes pricing analysis based on purity and region

The study provides a decisive view of the global butyl acrylate market by segmenting it in terms of purity and application. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for Butyl Acrylate in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of butyl acrylate for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global butyl acrylate market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in kilo tons. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global butyl acrylate market. Key players operating in the butyl acrylate market include ARKEMA S.A., BASF S.E, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD, DOWDUPONT INC., LG CHEM LTD., TAOGOSEI CO., LTD., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, and SunVic Chemical Holdings Corporation. Other prominent players in the butyl acrylate market include Formosa Plastics Corporation, Shenyang Chemical Co., Ltd, OSWAL UDHYOG, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huayi Acrylic Co., Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., and China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Purity

High Purity

Common Purity

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Application

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Chemical Synthesis

Plastic Additives

Textiles

Others (Paper & Pulp, Leather Processing etc.)

Global Butyl Acrylate Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Belgium Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Butyl Acrylate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Butyl Acrylate , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Butyl Acrylate in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Butyl Acrylate competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Butyl Acrylate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Butyl Acrylate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Butyl Acrylate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.