Business Travel Market Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Top Key Players: Airbnb, American Express Travel, Expedia, BCD Travel

The global business travel market generated revenue of $1,266 billion in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to reach $1,657 billion by 2023.

Business travel is a division of regular tourism in which people travel for a business-oriented purpose. It includes transportation, accommodation, business work, entertainment, and other activities. Global travel & tourism industry is one of the largest industries with global economic contribution of more than $7000 billion. The business travel segment shows the highest growth rate in this industry, as employees working in multinational organizations are often required to travel across various countries for business purposes. In business tourism, destinations are commercial places, which are well-developed and suited for trade work.

Major Key Players of the Business Travel Market are:

Airbnb, American Express Travel, Expedia, BCD Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Flight Centre Travel Group, Hogg Robinson Group, The Priceline Group, Fareportal, Inc. (travelong inc.), and Wexas Travel.

Get sample copy of “Business Travel Market” at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/38433

Numerous companies in this field are trying to provide well-managed and cost-effective programs to the customers with the rise in demand for business travel management. The growth of the global business travel market is driven by the expansion of the travel & tourism industry, surge in government initiatives for the development of MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and events) segment & SME sector, and increase in globalization of business. However, surge in adoption of advanced technology such as video conferencing hampers the market growth, as it is cost-effective and less time-consuming as compared to travelling. Conversely, increase in infrastructural investment and rapid growth in travel retail market are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the business travel market.

The market is segmented on the basis of service, industry, traveler, and geography. Based on service, the market is classified into transportation, food & lodging, and recreation. By industry, it is bifurcated into government and corporate. Depending on traveler, it is categorized into solo traveler and group traveler.

Major Types of Business Travel Market covered are:

Transportation

Food & lodging

Recreation activity

Major Applications of Business Travel Market covered are:

Government

Corporate

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Business Travel consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Business Travel market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Business Travel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Business Travel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/38433

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Business Travel Market Size

2.2 Business Travel Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Business Travel Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Business Travel Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Business Travel Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Business Travel Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Business Travel Sales by Product

4.2 Global Business Travel Revenue by Product

4.3 Business Travel Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Business Travel Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/38433

In the end, Business Travel industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us-

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/