Business Intelligence Platform Market Expected to Witness an Imperishable Growth over 2025

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Business Intelligence Platform market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Business Intelligence Platform market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Business Intelligence Platform market report covers the key segments,

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the business intelligence platform market include IBM Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., QlikTech International, Tableau Software, SAP SE, MicroStrategy, Inc.,

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for business intelligence platform market due to increasing demand for data analysis solutions. European market is the second largest segment in overall business intelligence platform where BFSI, Government organization and automotive companies are rapidly adopting CRM, ERP and embedded analytics solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is following the European region in business intelligence platform market. This market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of advanced analytical tools for data analysis.

