Business Intelligence Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Business Intelligence Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Business Intelligence Market was valued at USD 17.15 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 147.19 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.98% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Business Intelligence market are listed in the report.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Information Builders

Pentaho (A Hitachi Company)

Tableau Software

Sisense

Microstrategy

Panorama

Microsoft Corporation

Yellowfin International Pty Ltd

Tibco Software

Qlik Technologies