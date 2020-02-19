Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market to Set New Growth Cycle | IBM, INFOR, Information Builders, Microsoft, Tibco Software, Oracle

This wide-ranging industry analysis Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market report is generated by performing high level market research analysis of key marketplace segments to identify opportunities, challenges, drivers, and Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market structures for the clients. Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market report assists in determining and optimizing each stage in the lifecycle of industrial process that includes engagement, acquisition, retention, and monetization. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow business in several ways. Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market report potentially presents with the numerous insights and business solutions that will help to stay ahead of the competition

Some of the key players of the Business Intelligence and Analytics Software market include:

IBM

INFOR

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Incorporated

OpenText

Oracle Corporation

QLIK Technologies, Inc.

SAP AG

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc. and

Tibco Software

The Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software market is accounted for $19.49 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $35.26 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.8%. Rising data quantity, demand of mobile BI and analytics, soaring competition across businesses are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of skilled workers and high costs are the factors inhibiting the market. Embedded business intelligence creates ample number of opportunities for the vendors of this market.

Cloud segment in deployment type is expected to dominate the market, which attributes to its fast budding options in the coming years. The escalation of Business intelligence with Cloud will enhance the growth rate by almost more than 80% annually in the next two years. SAP continues to solidify its market leadership in BI and analytics with Oracle being the second-largest vendor. North American market is estimated to be dominant in the present scenario, ascertaining its growth to the presence of dominant IT sector.

Verticals Covered:

Telecom and IT

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Energy and Power

Education

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Other Applications

Organization Sizes Covered:

Small & Medium Business (SMB)

Large Scale Enterprises

Platforms Covered:

Business Intelligence (BI) Platform

Advanced and Predictive Analytics

Analytics Application

Content Analytics

Corporate Performance Management (CPM) Suite

Deployment Types Covered:

On-site

On-Demand/Cloud

Services Covered:

Professional Services

Support and maintenance Services

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market, By Vertical

6 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market, By Organization Size

7 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market, By Platform

8 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market, By Deployment Type

9 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market, By Service

10 Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Software Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

