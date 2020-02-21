Business Intelligence And Analytics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Business Intelligence And Analytics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Business Intelligence and Analytics Market was valued at USD 26.08 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 54.76 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Business Intelligence And Analytics market are listed in the report.

GoodData Corporation

IBM Corporation

Information Builders

Microsoft Corporation

OpenText Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Technologies SAP AG

Tableau Software