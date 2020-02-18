Business Intelligence Analytics Market: An Asymmetrical Opportunity on Sales

Business intelligence and analytics is a tool which analyze, optimize and manage exponential surge in data and streamline the business process of organizations. All these functions with single console helps organizations to evaluate right data at right time to analyze changing customer preferences and monitor performance of resources. Hence all the industry vertical are adopting this tool. And Customized solutions to fulfill need of specific department or process is driving the market. In addition, increasing applications in healthcare, media and entertainment and others, increasing adoption of cloud, growth of advanced analytics, evolving big data and emergence of location and social based business intelligence analytics will grow the market potentially for the forecasted period.

A latest study released by Advance Market Analytics on Global Business Intelligence Analytics Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analysed market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Business Intelligence Analytics market. The study provides historical data (i.e. Volume** & Value) from 2013 to 2018 and forecasted till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Business Intelligence Analytics competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM Corporation (United States), Information Builders Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Micro Strategy (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAS Institute, Inc. (United States), Tableau Software, Inc. (United States) and Tibco Software (United States).

Market Trend

Rising Adoption of Location Based Business Intelligence and Rising Acceptance of Mobile Business Intelligence and Analytics

Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Deployment and Availability of Customized Business Intelligence and Analytics Solutions

Opportunities

Emerging Social Business Intelligence and Analytics Market and Developing Big Data

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

Competitive Landscape:



Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study. Players profiled are IBM Corporation (United States), Information Builders Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Micro Strategy (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAS Institute, Inc. (United States), Tableau Software, Inc. (United States) and Tibco Software (United States).

List of players also available in Coverage: SAP AG (Germany) and Qlik Technologies, Inc. (United States)

Segment & geographic Analysis: What Market Data breakdown will be provided by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

• Business Intelligence Analytics Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Segment [Business Intelligence Platform, Corporate Performance Management, Advanced and Predictive Analytics, Content Analytics] (Historical & Forecast)

• Business Intelligence Analytics Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Enterprise [Small and Medium Businesses (SMBS), Large Enterprises, Others] (Historical & Forecast)

• Business Intelligence Analytics Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Service [Professional Services, Managerial Services] (Historical & Forecast)

• Business Intelligence Analytics Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Deployment Mode [On-Demand/Cloud, On-Premise, Others] (Historical & Forecast)

• Business Intelligence Analytics Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

• Business Intelligence Analytics Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

• Business Intelligence Analytics Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

To comprehend Global Business Intelligence Analytics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Business Intelligence Analytics market is analyzed across major global regions. Advance Market Analytics also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

