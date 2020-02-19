Business Analytics Market is Expected to Double its market size in coming Years | : IBM, Infor, Tibco Software, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation, SAP, Oracle and Tableau Software

According to the new research report published by RFM, titled “Business Analytics Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2029”. The report is made after a Business Analytics Market research and in-depth investigation of the Business Analytics Market development in different sectors that requires correct analysis, technology-based ideas, and its validity. The factors that are influencing the market growth include rising demand for the analytics by the organizations due to the growing big data trend, quickly changing business environment and customer choices. However, high execution costs and unwillingness in adoption of business analytics are some factors hindering the market growth. Moreover, scarcity of skilled workers with sound technical capabilities poses major challenge to the market.

Some of the key players of the Business Analytics market include:

IBM

Infor

Tibco Software, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Microstrategy Incorporated

Oracle Corporation

QLIK Technologies, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

Amongst applications, Banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI) and retail industries acquired maximum market share. Tableau was the fastest growing business analytics software company, growing around 80% in a year. North America commanded the largest market share as this region encourages the implementation of business analytics across its diverse organizations followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is extensively witnessing rise in the acceptance of business analytics.

Deployment Types Covered:

On-site and Cloud

Applications Covered:

Telecom and IT, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Energy and Power, Education, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance and Other Applications

Softwares Covered:

Search and altering, Advanced and Predictive Analytics, Performance and Big Data Management, Data Discovery and Visualization software, Content Analytics, Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management suites and Other Softwares

End Users Covered:

Small & Medium Business (SMB) and Large Scale Enterprises

Services Covered:

Managed Services and Professional Services

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Business Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

6 Global Business Analytics Market, By Application

7 Global Business Analytics Market, By Software

8 Global Business Analytics Market, By End User

9 Global Business Analytics Market, By Service

10 Global Business Analytics Market, By Geography

11 Key Developments

12 Company Profiling

