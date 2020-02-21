Building Management System Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Building Management System Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Building Management System Market was valued at USD 6.72 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.96 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.69% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Building Management System market are listed in the report.

Honeywell International

Schneider Electric SE

IBM Corporation

Delta Controls

Buildingiq

Crestron Electronics

Johnson Controls International PLC

Siemens AG

United Technologies Corp.