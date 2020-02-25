Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market Research Trends Analysis by 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Segmentation

The global BIPV market can be segmented based on technology, application, procedure, and geography. By technology, the market can be segmented into thin film PV and crystalline silicon PV. The thin film technology segment can be further classified into copper indium dieseline (CIS), amorphous silicon, and cadmium telluride (CDTE). In terms of procedure, roofing, glazing, cladding, glass, shading, facades, and wall integrated markets constitute the key segments. By application, the key segments of the market are commercial buildings, industrial buildings, and residential buildings. Regionally, North America, APAC, Europe, and Rest of the World constitute the key market segments.

By installation, the market is expected to witness lucrative opportunities in Europe. Besides this, it is also expected to have attractive prospects in Asia and North America. Besides this, the Middle East will exhibit immense scope for the market’s growth over the course of the forecast period. Furthermore, the commercial building segment has been exhibiting the maximum installation of building integrated photovoltaics. However, adoption in the industrial sector is expected pace at a higher rate. The proliferation of awareness campaigns showcasing the benefits installing PVs is expected to boost the BIPV installation in the industrial sector.

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the global building integrated photovoltaics market are CentroSolar AG., Ascent Solar Technologies Inc., Schott Solar Ag., PowerFilm Inc., DOW Solar, Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., First Solar, Dyesol Ltd., United Solar Ovonic, Kyocera Corp., and Wurth Solar GMBH.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

