Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market Landscape Assessment By Sort, Opportunities And Better Mortality Rates By 2026

Scope of Building Information Modelling (BIM) Market: Building information modeling (BIM) refers to a parameter based 3D model which can be used to generate design and plan out the entire lifecycle of a construction project. Numerous aspects associated with a construction project including architecture, planning, schedule and cost estimation, among others can be completely covered under a single 3D model with the use of BIM software. Thereby, a model created using a BIM software essentially works as a shared resource for information between various stakeholders in the construction activities. The BIM software has been widely adopted in order to avoid general issues during construction activities and reduce resource wastage. Numerous issues such as miscommunication, lack of coordination and delayed turnover between parties can be effectively addresses with the introduction of BIM software.

The major factors which are driving the growth of this market are rapidly increasing construction activities across the globe. Government regulatory bodies are also taking initiatives to raise the adoption of BIM in their respective countries. Adoption by small and medium enterprises is giving momentum to the BIM market. However, the high cost of BIM software and continuous software up gradation are hindering the market growth. It requires trained expertise in order to use it. Thus, low awareness about software handling can hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, technological advancement by some companies that are developing a mobile application to access services will surge demand of BIM market over the forecast period. BIM improve visualization, increased productivity, reduced cost and increased the speed of delivery will enforce the demand of this market in future.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

☑ Software

☑ Services

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

☑ Architecture

☑ Sustainability

☑ Structures

☑ Mechanical

☑ Electrical and Plumbing (Mep)

☑ Construction

☑ Facility Management

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Building Information Modelling (BIM) market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

