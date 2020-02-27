Brushless DC Motors Market 2020 Size by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecast 2025

Brushless DC motors are providing various benefits like reduced noise, decreased electromagnetic interference, increase reliability, eliminate the ionizing sparks, long lifetime helps in the growth of the global brushless DC motors market. The market is growing because of the rise in the usage of electric vehicles, HVAC equipment, medical equipment, industrial automation, robotics and consumer durables. Brushless DC motors are electronically transported motors, without brushes. Brushless DC motors are used in the applications of high speed and reveal about 80-90% of efficiency. Operation of brushless DC motors is based on the combination of force between the electromagnet and the permanent magnet.

Global brushless DC motors market is experiencing the growth because of the rising in the use of Brushless DC motors in the industries like pulp & paper, chemicals, automotive, marine, semiconductors, food processing, aerospace, and electronics manufacturing. The rise in the use of brushless DC motors in the several applications in different industries, increase in demand for HVAC applications, growth in the demand for electric vehicles from the emerging regions and developing the technology of robotics are the factors encouraging the market.

Brushless DC motors market are increasing currently because of the increase in the use of electronic systems in the automotive industry. As compared to conventional brushed DC motors are expensive than brushless DC motors, but offers the substantial advantages on the basis of maintenance requirements and operational efficiency, as they are providing the high power to volume ratio, is the main factor for the market growth.

A segment of inner rotor brushless DC motors was leading the brushless DC motors market in the year 2015 and is projected to increase at the faster pace over the forecast period, due to the increase in the need of inner rotor brushless DC motors for the applications of healthcare & medical. Inner rotor market segment is fueled by the increase in the demand for highly reliable, quiet and high-speed Brushless DC motors for the application of healthcare and medical devices, and is anticipated to generate new revenue for the brushless DC motors in the coming years.

Governments all over the world have accepted the supportive posture for the public perception and the electric vehicles sector are supporting the continuous developments in technology, are leading towards the reliable and sophisticated electric vehicles. Automotive giants like made the wide advances in the electric vehicles industry in the current years, whereas newcomers like Tesla have made various contributions in the global brushless DC motors market growth during the forecast period.

Global brushless DC motors market is segmented into end-user, speed, type, and region. On the basis of end-user, the market is divided into medical devices, consumer electronics, automotive, manufacturing and more. Based on speed, market is divided into 501-2000 RPM, 2001-10,000 RPM, <500 RPM and >10,000 RPM. By type, the market is divided into outer rotor brushless DC motors and inner rotor brushless DC motors.

Geographically, regions involved in the brushless DC motors market analysis are Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds the maximum market share.

Key players involved in the brushless DC motors market are Ametek, Maxon Motor, Johnson Electric, Brook Crompton and Allied Motion Technologies.

Key Segments in the “Global Brushless DC Motors Market” are-

By End-User, market is segmented into:

Medical devices

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

By Speed, market is segmented into:

501-2000 RPM

2001-10,000 RPM

<500 RPM

>10,000 RPM

By Type, market is segmented into:

Outer rotor brushless DC motors

Inner rotor brushless DC motors.

By Regions, market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the “Global Brushless DC Motors Market” report?

– Predictions of future made for this market during the forecast period.

– Information on the current technologies, trends, devices, procedures, and products in the industry.

– Detailed analysis of the market segmentation, depending on the types, devices, and products.

– Government regulations and economic factors affecting the growth of the market.

– An insight into the leading manufacturers.

– Regional demographics of the market.

