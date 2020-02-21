Bromine Derivatives Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Bromine Derivatives Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Bromine Derivatives Market was valued at USD 3.87 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.57 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Bromine Derivatives market are listed in the report.

Albemarle Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Israel Chemicals Limited

LANXESS Corporation

Gulf Resources

TETRA Technologies

Tata Chemicals Limited

Hindustan Salts Limited

Perekop Bromine