Breathing Circuits Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

The global Breathing Circuits market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Breathing Circuits market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Breathing Circuits market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Breathing Circuits market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Breathing Circuits market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market: Dynamics

Growth of the global breathing circuits market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. The report reveals that the global breathing circuits market is mainly driven by the growing prevalence of diseases such as asthma, bronchial cancer and chronic coughing. A recent report by CDC reveals that 18.4 million and 7.6% of the adults that fall in the age bracket of 18 years and above are suffering from asthma. Growing prevalence of breathing disorders such as asthma has led to an upsurge in demand for deep breathing. As the breathing circuits are equipped with innovative tubes, face masks and heat along with moisture filters, adoption of the breathing circuits is likely to remain positive.

The breathing circuits are also increasingly used for delivering drugs in the emergency cases in the healthcare industry. With the increasing number of emergency cases, sales of the breathing circuit devices will continue to rev up in the global market. Surge in demand for providing drug inhalation to the infants, children and old aged people during the emergency cases will continue to impact growth of the global breathing circuits market positively. However, complicated operating of the breathing devices and unidirectional valves can lead to resistance to breath among patients. Bound to these factors, the global breathing circuits market is expected to witness inhibiting growth.

Global Breathing Circuits Market: Segmentation

The global breathing circuits market is segmented on the basis of product type, end users, application and regions. Based on the product type, the global market is segmented as open breathing circuits, semi open breathing circuits and closed breathing circuits. On the basis of end users, the global market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, home care settings and clinics. By application, the global market is segmented as anesthesia, respiratory dysfunction and other applications. Based on region, the global market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA.

Global Breathing Circuits Market: Competition

Key players operating in the global breathing circuits market are Altera Corp., Ambu A/S, C. R. Bard, Inc., Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Bio-Med Devices, Smiths Group plc, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Flexicare Medical Ltd. and General Electric Company.

