Breast Pump Market 2020 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026 | Philips, Medela, Pigeon

Breast Pump Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Breast Pump market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Breast Pump Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Breast Pump market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Summary

Breast pumps are devices used to suction milk from the breasts of lactating mothers and store it in a container to provide a continuous supply of breast milk for feeding their infants as and when required. For instance, when the mothers are not able to feed directly or are away for work, the stored milk can be fed to the infant by the caretakers. Breast pumps assist in triggering the milk ejection response from lactating mothers by creating a seal around the nipple and applying and releasing pressure.

The growth of the market is attributed to the rapid increase in working women population, inadequate maternity leave period and the growing awareness about the benefits and importance of breastfeeding. Other factors such as favourable reimbursement scenario, increasing healthcare expenditure by the government and technological developments in electric breast pumps will also help in the growth of the market. On the other hand, barriers such as high risk of contamination mainly in open system breast pumps, high maintenance of electricity battery pumps and hospital grade pumps, high cost of breast pumps coupled with low awareness, especially in under-developed countries such as Nigeria, Afghanistan and Bhutan are likely to restrain the market growth.

The world breast pump market is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into manual breast pumps, battery powered breast pumps and electric breast pumps. By product type, the market is segmented into closed system breast pumps and open system breast pumps. Closed system breast pumps are both the highest revenue generating segment as well as the highest growing segment owing to higher benefits such as reduced risk of contamination and a preventive barrier between the pump and the milk collection kit. Based on application, the market is segmented into personal use pumps and healthcare/hospital grade pumps. In terms of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).

The North America breast pump market will be the leading revenue-generating region whereas Asia-Pacific will be the highest growing region, owing to growing demand for breast pumps. Asia-Pacific breast pump market is set to grow at a promising CAGR of approximately 10% from 2015 to 2022, due to factors such as rising disposable income and highly unmet medical needs.

The global Breast Pump market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Breast Pump market:

Philips, Medela, Pigeon, Ameda, Spectra Baby Products, Ardo Medical, NUK, Tommee Tippee, Dr.Brown’s, Chicco, Unimom, Lansinoh, Goodbaby, Evorie, Rikang Baby Products Company, Horigen, Xiaobaixiong Baby Products, Matyz Baby Products Company, Realbubee

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Manual Breast Pump

Electrical Breast Pump

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

For Workplace

For Homeuse

Others

Breast Pump Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Breast Pump markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Breast Pump market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Breast Pump market.

