Brain Health Supplements Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth during 2017-2023 – Accelerated Intelligence, AlternaScript, HVMN

Brain health supplements are herbal extracts, which possess cognitive benefits such as improvement in memory, creativity, attention, motivation, and alertness. The global brain health supplements market generated $3,194 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $5,813 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2017 to 2023.

The brain health supplements market is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to rise in desire to enhance brain functions among students, scientists, and investment bankers along with growth in number of promotional activities carried out by the key players. Rapid growth of e-commerce industry facilitates product availability, which in turns drives the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in number of self-directed consumers, abundant availability of brain health supplements, and increase in awareness about brain health supplements among the general population in the developing countries are anticipated to drive the market growth in the coming years. However, lack of awareness about brain health supplements in under developed regions hinders the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Brain Health Supplements Market are:

Accelerated Intelligence, AlternaScript, HVMN, Liquid Health, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Natural Factors Nutritional Product, Onnit Labs, KeyView Labs, Purelife Bioscience, Quincy Bioscience

The report segments the market based on product, application, sales channel, age group, supplements form, and region. On the basis of product, the market is classified into herbal extracts (ginseng, ginkgo biloba, curcumin, lion’s mane, bacopa monnieri and others), vitamins & minerals (vitamin B, vitamin C and E, and others), and natural compounds (acetyl-L-carnitine, alpha GPC, citicoline, docosahexaenoic acid, huperzine-A, and others). The applications covered in the study include memory enhancement, mood & depression, attention & focus, longevity & anti-aging, sleep & recovery, and anxiety. By sales channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets & hypermarkets, drug stores, online stores, and others. According to age group, it is divided into children, adults, and elderly. Depending on supplement form, it is fragmented into capsules, tablets, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Major Types of Brain Health Supplements Market covered are:

Herbal Extract:

Ginseng

Ginkgo Biloba

Curcumin

Lion’s Mane

Bacopa Monnieri

Vitamins & Minerals:

B Vitamins

Vitamin C & E

Natural Molecules

Acetyl-L-carnitine

Alpha GPC

Citicoline

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Huperzine-A

Others

Major Applications of Brain Health Supplements Market covered are:

Memory Enhancement

Mood & Depression

Attention & Focus

Longevity & Anti-aging

Sleep & Recovery

Anxiety

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Brain Health Supplements consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Brain Health Supplements market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Brain Health Supplements manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Brain Health Supplements with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Brain Health Supplements Market Size

2.2 Brain Health Supplements Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Brain Health Supplements Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Brain Health Supplements Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Brain Health Supplements Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Brain Health Supplements Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Brain Health Supplements Sales by Product

4.2 Global Brain Health Supplements Revenue by Product

4.3 Brain Health Supplements Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Brain Health Supplements Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Brain Health Supplements industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

