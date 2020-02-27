Braiding Machines Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Braiding Machines Market

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global braiding machines market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35%–40% of the market share. A few of the key players operating in the global braiding machines market are listed below:

Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG

HERZOG GmbH

Alfa Flexitubes Pvt. Ltd.

Cobra Braiding Machinery Ltd.

The Steeger USA

Talleres Ratera, S.A.

Braidwell Machines Co.

Kyang Yhe Delicate Machine Co., Ltd.

Wardwell Braiding Co.

TapeFormers Ltd

OMEC S.r.l.

Spirka Schnellflechter GmbH

In January 2019, Mayer & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG added braiding machines to its product range in addition to circular knitting machines.



Global Braiding Machines Market–Research Scope

The global braiding machines market can be segmented based on:

Configuration

Distribution channel

Application

Product type

Industry

Region

Global Braiding Machines Market, by Configuration

Based on configuration, the global braiding machines market can be divided into:

Vertical Braiders

Horizontal Braiders

Global Braiding Machines Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the global braiding machines market can be segregated into:

Direct sales (OEM)

Indirect sales

Global Braiding Machines Market, by Product Type

Based on product type, the global braiding machines market can be segregated into:

Horn gear braider Maypole braider Square braider

Wardwell Rapid Braider

4Track and column braider

Wire braiding machines

Global Braiding Machines Market, by Application

Based on application, the global braiding machines market can be categorized into:

Industrial

Residential

Global Braiding Machines Market, by Industry

On the basis of industry, the global braiding machines market can be categorized into:

Textile

Sporting

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace

Electrical

Marine Sector

Others

Global Braiding Machines Market, by Region

Based on region, the global braiding machines market can be categorized into:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Sweden Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

