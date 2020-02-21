Boron Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Boron Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Boron Market was valued at USD 1.99 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.32 % from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Boron market are listed in the report.

Boron Molecular

Boron Specialities LLC.

Ceradyne

3M

SB Boron

Dalian Jinma Boron Technology Group Co.

ETI mines

Rio Tinto

Quiborax