BOPP Films For Packaging Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2018 to 2026

BOPP products can be segmented on basis of their applications into electronics, food packaging, insulation, cosmetics, lamination and printing. Applications for these finely metalized films are numerous; including heat-sealant insulation and element-resistant food packaging for meat, chips, biscuits and other food products.

Biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films are thermoplastic polymers that find extensive applications in the packaging industry. Polypropylene (PP) is one of the key polymers used in the manufacture of BOPP films and is a derivative of petroleum. One of the primary factors propelling the growth prospects for this market is the rising demand for packaged food in the last few years. Most consumers have become increasingly conscious about the way food products are packaged, and are, therefore, looking for improved and cost-effective methods for food preservation.

The geographical region includes in the BOPP Films for Packaging market reports are: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa.

As consumers are continuously changing their purchasing and eating behavior and to store food for months in and even out of the refrigerator are the major factors which are rising the demand of high barrier BOPP film market. These films provide the conditions for a high-barrier layer against gas, moisture, and aromas and the advantage to keep food products fresh for a longer period.High barrier BOPP films are also used for delicate products that require an extended shelf life thereby boosting up the demnad for high barrier bOPP film market. As countries such as Vietnam are foreseeing a change in the consumer perceptions regarding food consumption, a noteworthy number of consumers stress on nutritious food along with suitable packaging solutions that improve the shelf life of the packaged food products. Growing consumer awareness regarding packaging, coupled with a shift in the preference for flexible packaging solutions is anticipated to catapult the development of the global BOPP films for packaging market. BOPP films have even lower density than Polypropylene. The low density leads to higher yield than films of other plastics.

Major companies operating in the global BOPP market include Cosmo Films Ltd., Polyplex Corporation Ltd., Manucor S.p.A., Innovia Films Limited, LC Packaging International BV, National Industrialization Company, and Jindal Poly Films Limited., among several others.”

