Boiling Water Reactors Market News: Analysis, Growth Drivers and Trending Factors

Boiling water reactors are a type of nuclear reactor that uses light water (ordinary water) as their coolant and neutron moderator. Boiling water reactors are the second most used reactor for nuclear power generation in the world, next to the pressurized water reactor (PWR) and they have been in operation for several decades. As the rapid industrialization is growing in the developed and developing economies is projected the rising demand for electricity across the worldwide due to this number of nuclear power plants are increasing. This has led to significant growth of the global boiling water reactors market in the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Growing Demand for Electricity across the Globe

Rising Demand for Nuclear Power Plants in Developing Countries

Rising Power Plant Expansion in China and Russia

Market Trend

High Demand due to Safty Concerns Of the Countries

Increasing Need to Produce Green Energy

Restraints

Concern Related to The Raw Material

High Initial Cost of Nuclear Power Equipment

Opportunities

Increasing Nuclear Investment in the Developing Countries Such as India, China

Technological Advancements in Nuclear Power Plant Equipment’s

The Growing Nuclear Power Plants Industry in Asia Pacific Regions

Challenges

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Nuclear Reactor

Risk of Nuclear Power Plant Accident That Can Lead To Core Fuel Damage

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The Global Boiling Water Reactors is segmented by following Product Types:

By Type (Single Cycle Steam Generation, Dual Cycle Steam Generation)

Application (Commercial Power Reactor, Prototype Power Reactor, Research Reactor)

Capacity (Below 100 MW, 100 – 1000 MW, Above 1000 MW)

Top Players in the Market are: Babcock International Group PLC (United Kingdom), GE Hitachi Nuclear Services (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Areva Kerena ( France), Asea (ABB) (Switzerland), Westinghouse Electric Corporation (United States) and Idaho National Laboratory (United States)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze Boiling Water Reactors status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Global Boiling Water Reactors development in United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Boiling Water Reactors Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Boiling Water Reactors market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Boiling Water Reactors Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Boiling Water Reactors

Chapter 4: Presenting the Boiling Water Reactors Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Boiling Water Reactors market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Boiling Water Reactors Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Boiling Water Reactors Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

