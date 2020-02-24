Blood Glucose Monitoring Market-Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)

The global blood glucose monitoring market is expected to register a CAGR above 10% during the forecast period of 2020–2025; the market is estimated to reach USD 13.7 billion by 2020.

– Blood glucose monitoring devices are used for effective diabetes diagnosis and treatment. A rise in the diabetic population drives the market by increasing the use of blood glucose monitoring devices.

– Obesity is also considered as one of the major factors contributing to the disease, primarily Type 2 diabetes.

– Also, other factors, such as technological innovations and advancements, give many conveniences in measuring the blood glucose levels. One such advancement in monitoring the blood glucose level is established with continuous glucose monitoring devices.

– These devices help in the early detection of hypo and hyperglycemic conditions, which tend to drive the market for glucose monitoring.

Key Market Trends

Glucometer consumables (test strips and lancets) occupy highest market share

– Although CGM is an advanced way for people living with diabetes to check glucose readings in real-time, SMBG is the most preferred device by the patients due to its economic affordability and less sophisticated usage when compared to CGM. The SBGM occupies more than 87% of the share in the blood glucose monitoring market. The further segmented market of SBGM gives an understanding that the disposable consumables – test strips and lancets, occupy the larger market share, when compared to glucometer devices. However, the CAGR for glucometer devices is high.

– CGM, though it provides real-time data of blood glucose levels for patients, has a low adaptability in the emerging markets. However, CGM’s adaptability is high in developed markets. The cost factor is a major concern for the low growth of CGM in emerging markets.

North America is leading the market

In 2019, North America, especially the United States, held the largest share in the blood glucose monitoring market, due to the large patient pool and wide acceptance of advanced technologies followed by Europe, which showed moderate growth. Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa showed low growth due to economic affordability.

Competitive Landscape

– The blood glucose monitoring market is highly fragmented with few major manufacturers boasting a global market presence, while the remaining manufacturers confining to the other local or region-specific manufacturers.

– Mergers and acquisitions that happened between the players in the recent past helped the companies to strengthen their market presence. For example, Dexcom has partnered with Julphar to have its market presence in the Middle Eastern region.

LIST OF TABLES

1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Product, 2012 – 2024

2 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Market, 2012-2024

3 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Test Strips, by Technology, 2012-2024

4 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Continuous Glucose Monitoring, 2012-2024

5 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Geography, 2012-2024

6 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by North America, 2012-2024

7 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by United States, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

8 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Canada, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

9 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Rest of North America, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

10 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Europe, 2012-2024

11 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by United Kingdom, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

12 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Germany, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

13 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by France, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

14 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Italy, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

15 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Spain, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

16 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Russia, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

17 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Rest of Europe, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

18 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Latin America, 2012-2024

19 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Mexico, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

20 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Brazil, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

21 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Rest of Latin America, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

22 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Asia-Pacific, 2012-2024

23 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Japan, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

24 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by South Korea, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

25 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by China, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

26 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by India, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

27 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Australia, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

28 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Vietnam, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

29 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Malaysia, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

30 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Indonesia, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

31 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Philippines, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

32 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Thailand, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

33 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Rest of Asia-Pacific, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

34 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Middle East and Africa, 2012-2024

35 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Saudi Arabia, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

36 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Iran, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

37 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Egypt, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

38 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Oman, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

39 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by South Africa, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

40 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Rest of Middle and Africa, by Segmentation, 2012-2024

41 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by Market Indicators, 2012-2024

LIST OF FIGURES

1 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market, Revenue in USD million, 2012-2024

2 Global Countries Diabetes Population 2012-2024

3 Global Countries with High Obese Population, 2018

4 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue Share (%), by Product, Self Blood Glucose Monitor, Global, 2018

5 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue Share (%), by Product, CGM, Global, 2018

6 Global Self Monitoring Blood Glucose Market: Revenue in USD million, by Geography, 2018

7 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by SMBG, by Glucometer, 2012-2024

8 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by SMBG, by Test Strips, 2012-2024

9 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, by SMBG, by Lancets, 2012-2024

10 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, continuous glucose monitor, durable, 2012-2024

11 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, continuous glucose monitor, Sensor, 2012-2024

12 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, United States, 2012-2024

13 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Canada, 2012-2024

14 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Rest of North America, 2012-2024

15 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, United Kingdom, 2012-2024

16 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Germany, 2012-2024

17 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, France, 2012-2024

18 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Italy, 2012-2024

19 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Spain, 2012-2024

20 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Russia, 2012-2024

21 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Rest of Europe, 2012-2024

22 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Japan, 2012-2024

23 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, South Korea, 2012-2024

24 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, China, 2012-2024

25 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, India, 2012-2024

26 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Australia, 2012-2024

27 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Vietnam, 2012-2024

28 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Malaysia, 2012-2024

29 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Indonesia, 2012-2024

30 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Philippines, 2012-2024

31 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Thailand, 2012-2024

32 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Rest of Asia-Pacific, 2012-2024

33 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Saudi Arabia, 2012-2024

34 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Iran, 2012-2024

35 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Egypt, 2012-2024

36 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Oman, 2012-2024

37 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, South Africa, 2012-2024

38 Global Blood Glucose Monitoring Market: Revenue in USD million, Rest of Middle and Africa, 2012-2024

39 Abbott Diabetes Care Revenue in USD million, 2016-2018

40 Abbott Diabetes Care Revenue Breakdown – By Division (2018)

41 Abbott Diabetes Care Revenue Breakdown – By Geographic Segment (2018)

42 Roche Revenue in USD million, 2016-2018

43 Roche Revenue Breakdown – By Division (2018)

44 Roche Revenue Breakdown – By Geographic Segment (2018)

45 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in USD million, 2016-2018

46 Johnson & Johnson Revenue Breakdown – By Division (2018)

47 Johnson & Johnson Revenue Breakdown – By Geographic Segment (2018)

48 Dexcom Revenue in USD million, 2016-2018

49 Dexcom Revenue Breakdown – By Division (2018)

50 Dexcom Revenue Breakdown – By Geographic Segment (2018)

51 Medtronic Revenue in USD million, 2016-2018

52 Medtronic Revenue Breakdown – By Division (2018)

53 Medtronic Revenue Breakdown – By Geographic Segment (2018)

54 Arkray Revenue in USD million, 2016-2018

55 Arkray Revenue Breakdown – By Division (2018)

56 Arkray Revenue Breakdown – By Geographic Segment (2018)

57 Ascensia Diabetes Care Revenue in USD million, 2016-2018

58 Ascensia Diabetes Care Revenue Breakdown – By Division (2018)

59 Ascensia Diabetes Care Revenue Breakdown – By Geographic Segment (2018)

60 Agamatrix Inc. Revenue in USD million, 2016-2018

61 Agamatrix Inc. Revenue Breakdown – By Division (2018)

62 Agamatrix Inc. Revenue Breakdown – By Geographic Segment (2018)

63 Bionime Corporation Revenue in USD million, 2016-2018

64 Bionime Corporation Revenue Breakdown – By Division (2018)

65 Bionime Corporation Revenue Breakdown – By Geographic Segment (2018)

66 Acon Revenue in USD million, 2016-2018

67 Acon Revenue Breakdown – By Division (2018)

68 Acon Revenue Breakdown – By Geographic Segment (2018)

69 Medisana Revenue in USD million, 2016-2018

70 Medisana Revenue Breakdown – By Division (2018)

71 Medisana Revenue Breakdown – By Geographic Segment (2018)

72 Trivida Revenue in USD million, 2016-2018

73 Trivida Revenue Breakdown – By Division (2018)

74 Trivida Revenue Breakdown – By Geographic Segment (2018)

75 Rossmax Revenue in USD million, 2016-2018

76 Rossmax Revenue Breakdown – By Division (2018)

77 Rossmax Revenue Breakdown – By Geographic Segment (2018)

78 Company Share Analysis (2018)

Companies Mentioned:

– Abbott Diabetes Care

– Roche

– Johnson & Johnson

– Dexcom

– Medtronic

– Arkray

– Ascensia Diabetes Care

– Agamatrix Inc.

– Bionime Corporation

– Acon

– Medisana

– Trivida

– Rossmax

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.1.1 By Component

5.1.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.1.3 Lancets

5.1.2 By End User

5.1.2.1 Hospital (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.1.2.1.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.2.1.2 Test Strips

5.1.2.1.3 Lancets

5.1.2.2 Personal (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.1.2.2.1 Glucometer Devices

5.1.2.2.2 Test Strips

5.1.2.2.3 Lancets

5.2 Continuous blood glucose monitoring devices (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.2.1 By Component

5.2.1.1 Sensors

5.2.1.2 Receivers

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.1.1.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.1.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.1.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.1.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices

5.3.1.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.1.2.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.1.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.1.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.1.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.1.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.1.3.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.1.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.1.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.1.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.1.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.2.1.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.2.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.2.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.2.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.2.2.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.2.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.2.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.2.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.2.3.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.2.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.2.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.2.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.2.4.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.2.4.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.2.4.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.2.4.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.2.5.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.2.5.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.2.5.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.2.5.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.2.6.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.2.6.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.6.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.2.6.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.2.6.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.2.7.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.2.7.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.2.7.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.2.7.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.2.7.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.3 Latin America

5.3.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.3.1.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.3.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.3.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.3.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.3.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.3.2.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.3.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.3.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.3.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.3.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.3.3.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.3.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.3.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.3.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.3.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.4.1.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.4.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.4.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.4.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.4.2.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.4.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.4.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.4.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.4.3.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.4.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.4.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.4.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.4.4.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.4.4.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.4.4.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.4.4.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.4.5.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.4.5.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.4.5.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.4.5.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.4.6.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.4.6.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.6.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.4.6.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.4.6.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.4.7.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.4.7.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.7.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.4.7.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.4.7.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.4.8.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.4.8.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.8.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.4.8.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.4.8.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.4.9.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.4.9.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.9.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.4.9.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.4.9.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.4.10.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.4.10.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.10.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.4.10.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.4.10.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.4.11.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.4.11.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.4.11.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.4.11.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.4.11.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.5.1.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.5.1.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.5.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.5.1.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.5.2.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.5.2.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.5.2.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.5.2.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.5.3.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.5.3.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.5.3.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.5.3.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.5.4.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.5.4.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.5.4.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.5.4.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.5.5.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.5.5.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.5.5.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.5.5.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle and Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2025)

5.3.5.6.1 Self-monitoring blood glucose devices

5.3.5.6.1.1 By Component (Glucometer Device, Test strips, Lancets)

5.3.5.6.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Personal)

5.3.5.6.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring

5.3.5.6.2.1 By Component (Sensors and Receivers)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes population (2012-2025)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes population (2012-2025)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.1.1 Overview

7.1.1.2 Products and Strategies

7.1.1.3 Financial Benchmarking (Ratio Comparisons with Industry Standards)

7.1.1.4 Ratio Analysis (5 Years)

7.1.1.5 Strength and Stability Analysis (5 Years)

7.1.1.6 Recent Developments

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.2.1 Overview

7.1.2.2 Products and Strategies

7.1.2.3 Financial Benchmarking (Ratio Comparisons with Industry Standards)

7.1.2.4 Ratio Analysis (5 Years)

7.1.2.5 Strength and Stability Analysis (5 Years)

7.1.2.6 Recent Developments

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.3.1 Overview

7.1.3.2 Products and Strategies

7.1.3.3 Financial Benchmarking (Ratio Comparisons with Industry Standards)

7.1.3.4 Ratio Analysis (5 Years)

7.1.3.5 Strength and Stability Analysis (5 Years)

7.1.3.6 Recent Developments

7.1.4 Dexcom

7.1.4.1 Overview

7.1.4.2 Products and Strategies

7.1.4.3 Financial Benchmarking (Ratio Comparisons with Industry Standards)

7.1.4.4 Ratio Analysis (5 Years)

7.1.4.5 Strength and Stability Analysis (5 Years)

7.1.4.6 Recent Developments

7.1.5 Medtronic

7.1.5.1 Overview

7.1.5.2 Products and Strategies

7.1.5.3 Financial Benchmarking (Ratio Comparisons with Industry Standards)

7.1.5.4 Ratio Analysis (5 Years)

7.1.5.5 Strength and Stability Analysis (5 Years)

7.1.5.6 Recent Developments

7.1.6 Arkray

7.1.6.1 Overview

7.1.6.2 Products and Strategies

7.1.6.3 Recent Developments

7.1.7 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.7.1 Overview

7.1.7.2 Products and Strategies

7.1.7.3 Recent Developments

7.1.8 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.8.1 Overview

7.1.8.2 Products and Strategies

7.1.8.3 Recent Developments

7.1.9 Bionime Corporation

7.1.9.1 Overview

7.1.9.2 Products and Strategies

7.1.9.3 Recent Developments

7.1.10 Acon

7.1.10.1 Overview

7.1.10.2 Products and Strategies

7.1.10.3 Recent Developments

7.1.11 Medisana

7.1.11.1 Overview

7.1.11.2 Products and Strategies

7.1.11.3 Recent Developments

7.1.12 Trivida

7.1.12.1 Overview

7.1.12.2 Products and Strategies

7.1.12.3 Recent Developments

7.1.13 Rossmax

7.1.13.1 Overview

7.1.13.2 Products and Strategies

7.1.13.3 Recent Developments

7.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2.1 Roche

7.2.2 Johnson & Johnson

7.2.3 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.2.4 Dexcom

7.2.5 Medtronics

7.2.6 Others

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

