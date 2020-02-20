Blood Collection Market to Witness Stunning Growth with CAGR of 5.21%

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Blood Collection Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Blood Collection Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.Major Players in This Report Include,Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States), Medtronic (United States), Fresenius (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Nipro Medical (United States), F.L. Medical (Italy), Smiths Medical (United States), Grifols (Spain), Kawasumi Laboratories (Japan), Quest Diagnostics (United States), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Haemonetics Corporation (United States), Greiner Holding AG (Austria) and SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG (Germany)

Summary:

Blood collection, a process of acquiring blood samples from the donor for performing laboratory diagnostic tests and treating patients. Increasing various countries government initiatives about blood donation and are expected to boost the demand for blood collection products. Moreover, extensive research and development by key market players across the world to introduce needle technology with maximum safety and precision is expected to contribute to the very market expansion.According to AMA, the market for Blood Collection is expected to register a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Disease Incidence and Growing Number of Accident & Trauma Cases, The Emergence of Liquid Biopsy Tests Globally and Increasing Demand for Blood Components.

Market Drivers

Increasing Disease Incidence and Growing Number of Accident & Trauma Cases

The Emergence of Liquid Biopsy Tests Globally

Increasing Demand for Blood Components

Market Trend

Increase in the Number of Surgical Procedures

Restraints

High Cost of Automated Blood Collection Devices

Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Blood Collection Procedures and Products

The Blood Collection market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Blood Collection is segmented by following Product Types:

Blood Collection Tubes, Needles & Syringes, Blood Bags, Blood Collection Devices, Lancets

Major applications/end-users industry are: Diagnostics, Treatment

Method Type : Automated Blood Collection, Manual Blood Collection

End User : Hospitals and Pathology Laboratories, Blood Banks, Other (Academics, Home Care and other)

Table of Contents

Global Blood Collection Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Blood Collection Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Blood Collection Market Forecast

