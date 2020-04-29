Blood Clotting Factor Market 2020 – 2026 Updates || Leading Players – Life Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies,Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Perkinelmer, Inc.

Global blood clotting factor market is estimated to rise with the substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The imminent market report contains data for historic year 2017 and the base year calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.The growth of the market can be attributed to prevalence of acute stroke and short window for treatment of stroke.

Some of the major companies functioning in global blood clotting factor market are Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioreclamationIVT. ELEVATING SCIENCE, Life Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies,Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Perkinelmer, Inc., QIAGEN, Oxford Gene Technology, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., BGI, Eurofins Scientific, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Novogene Corporation, Promega Corporation, Luminex Corporation, TAKARA BIO INC, Danaher, ELITechGroup, MYRIAD GENETICS, INC, AutoGenomics, Biocartis, IntegraGen and Interpace Diagnostics group, inc, among others

Market Definition: Global Blood Clotting Factor Market

Blood coagulation or coagulation is the method through which blood shifts from liquid to gel, creating clots. These clots lead to bleeding cessation. However, in individuals with liver disease, thrombophilia, and hemophilia, the coagulation process is hindered. Different testing processes for blood coagulation are used to diagnose these illnesses, which provide the hemostatic functioning status of the patients

600,000 non-fatal cases of deadly blood clots occur each year, of which 40% are blood clots in the lungs and 60% are blood clots in the legs

900,000 cases per year are now suggested by recent scientific modeling and public health statistics.

Segmentation: Global Blood Clotting Factor Market

Blood Clotting Factor Market : By Product

Clinical Laboratory Analyzers

Blood Clotting Factor Market : By Test

Prothrombin Time Testing

Fibrinogen Testing

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time Testing

Activated Clotting Time Testing

D-Dimer Testing

Platelet Function Tests

Anti-Factor Xa Tests

Heparin & Protamine Dose Response Tests for ACT

Others

Blood Clotting Factor Market : By Technology

Mechanical Technology

Optical Technology

Electrochemical Technology

Others

Blood Clotting Factor Market : By Application

Bleeding Disorder

Acquired Bleeding Disorders

Hemophilia

Von Willebrand Disease

Blood Clotting Factor Market : By End User

Academic Institutions

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Blood Clotting Factor Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Blood Clotting Factor Market Drivers

Rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and blood disorders is driving the market growth

Increasing condition of high-sensitivity POC coagulation testing will propel the growth of the market

Advancement in technology is boosting the market growth in the forecast period

Rising laboratory automation can fuel the growth of the market

Blood Clotting Factor Market Restraints

Excessive cost of fully automated coagulation analyzer will hinder the growth of the market

Less availability of skilled professional is also hampering the market in the forecast period

Strict government rules & regulations regarding with the safety and efficiency of blood clot retrieval devices is restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Blood Clotting Factor Market:

In October 2018, Genentech a member of Roche group received FDA approval for the drug Hemlibra. This product will help in prevention of bleeding episodes in adults and children. With this approval the company had increase its brand value in the market

In February, 2018, Novo Nordisk received approval for its product NovoSeven RT. The product is able to act as anti-coagulating agent which will assist the company to enhance its product portfolio in the market

Blood Clotting Factor Market : Competitive Analysis

Global blood clotting factor market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of blood clotting factor market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Blood Clotting Factor Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

