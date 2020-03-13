Blockchain Technology Market Share, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2025

Rising demand for Blockchain Technology in financial institutions, healthcare and supply chain management will augment Blockchain Technology Market in the upcoming year. Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the government initiatives to encourage utilizing more applications of the blockchain, growing demand for distributed ledger technology, increasing demand for simplifying business processes and need for faster transactions in real-time.

Furthermore, the integration of blockchain technology solutions with the legacy systems to handle functions served by the legacy systems will drive the market growth. The integration of the two will lead to companywide adoption of blockchain technology. Besides, the blockchain technology market is expected to exhibit significant growth owing to massive benefits provided by this technology, such as eliminating the need for any financial institution to authenticate transactions, facilitating faster settlement, reducing duplicative recordkeeping and minimizing error rates.

In addition, this technology allows access to databases from everywhere, thereby allowing multiple institutions to use it simultaneously to bring different systems nearer and help improve efficiency. Additionally, blockchain technology holds enormous opportunities across multiple application areas such as healthcare and public-sector applications, for example, the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) announced that the exchange had intentions to move Australia’s settlement and clearing systems on the blockchain platform are expected to witness enormous growth in the years to come. According to BlueWeave Consulting, The global Blockchain Technology market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to the growing demand of distributed ledger technology, increasing cryptocurrencies market cap need of abridged business procedures and creating transparency and immutability and faster transactions.

Get an Exclusive PDF Sample of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-blockchain-technology-market-1999/report-sample

Global Blockchain Technology Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Linux Foundation, R3, BTL Group; Chain Inc.; Deloitte; Circle Internet Financial Limited; Global Arena Holding, Inc. (GAHI); Post-Trade Distributed Ledger; Ripple, Eric Industries, AWS , SAP , Intel , Oracle , Bitfury, Cegeka, Earthport , Guardtime , Digital Asset Holdings, Huawei, BlockCypher, Symbiont , BigchainDB , Applied Blockchain , RecordsKeeper , Blockpoint , Auxesis Group , BTL Group , Blockchain Foundry ,AlphaPoint and Factom are the key players for providing services of Blockchain Technology. In terms of services offerings, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Linux Foundation and R3 are the major players in the market.

Public product type of Blockchain Technology market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of type, the Blockchain Technology market has been segmented into Public, Private, and Consortium or Federated. Public blockchain dominates the global Blockchain Technology owing to its properties which can be accessed by any and everyone. . Consortium or Federated market will drive by using it by multiple organizations using the network for their benefit where multiple organizations can exchange information and work simultaneously. Private blockchain market will grow by its centralization property which provides data privacy rules.

Infrastructure & protocol provider is expected to leading industry for providing Blockchain Technology services during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global Blockchain Technology market has been segmented into Application and solution provider, Middleware provider and Infrastructure & protocol provider. By Service provider type, Infrastructure & protocol provider segment will lead the Blockchain Technology market owing to providing customized distributed ledger network for their customer. The application and solutions providers are anticipated to the fastest growing segment due to the application developers develop applications that minimizing the transcription data duplication and offering timely authentication.

Payment is projected to leading industry for utilizing applications of the Blockchain Technology during the forecast period

On the basis of application type, the Blockchain Technology market has been segmented into Payments, Exchange, Digital identity, Smart Contracts, Documentation, Supply chain management, Governance, risk and compliance management. By application type, the Payment segment will lead the market owing to properties of blockchain to reduce the need for middlemen such as third-party authorization and central agencies from the payment processing. Digital identity segment will be the fastest growing market owing to providing secure and trustworthy identification system.

BFSI is anticipated to dominating End-Users segment for utilizing applications of the Blockchain Technology during the forecast period

On the basis of End-users type, the Blockchain Technology market has been segmented into BFSI, Government and public sector, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Retail and e-Commerce, Travel and hospitality, Transportation and logistics, IT and telecommunications, others (automotive, education, and energy and utilities). By end-users type, BFSI segment is projected to lead the market due to technology has the ability to reduce the cost, abridged new business procedures and creating transparency and immutability and faster transactions. Healthcare segment will influence by providing better access to patients, the healthcare community, and researchers access to a shared data source to obtain timely, comprehensive, and accurate patient health data.

North America accounts for lion’s share of the global Blockchain Technology market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Blockchain Technology market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Blockchain Technology market over the forecast period owing to growing demand for applications of Blockchain Technology in various industries such as smart contracts, documentation and payment applications in most of its industries particularly in BFSI, retail and e-commerce, and healthcare and life sciences. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to increment in applications of blockchain in BFSI, healthcare, and cybersecurity.

Ask for Enquire Before Purchase of this Research [email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-blockchain-technology-market-1999/enquire-before-purchase

About BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt Ltd. (BWC)

BlueWeave Consulting is a one-stop solution for market intelligence regarding various products and services online & offline. We offer worldwide market research reports by analyzing both qualitative and quantitative data to boost up the performance of your business solution. BlueWeave has built its reputation from the scratches by delivering quality performance and nourishing the long-lasting relationships with its clients.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com