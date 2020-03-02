Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Excellent Growth Scope Witnessed In The World | Factom, Patientory, Chronicled, Hashed Health, GeM, PokitDok, Inc., Guardtime, Microsoft, IBM

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 68% to reach USD 11.13 billion by 2029. Some of the major factor involved as a driver for this market is growing threat of counterfeit drugs, increasing incidence of healthcare data breaches, growing implementation of Blockchain as A Service (BaaS), transparency and immutability of the distributed ledger technology along with cost-effective and secured data features.

The major players in the blockchain technology in healthcare market are Factom, Patientory, Chronicled, Hashed Health, GeM, PokitDok, Inc., Guardtime, Microsoft, IBM, Crystalchain, Blockchain AI Solutions Ltd (trading as FarmaTrust), SimplyVital Health and Medicalchain SA.

Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Segment

The Market is segmented based on Type

Permission less Blockchains

Public

Private

Consortium (Permissioned Blockchain)

The Market is segmented based on Application

Drug Traceability

Clinical Trials & Data Security

Claims Adjudication

Billing

Capsule Endoscopy

Supply Chain Management

Patient Data Management

Others

The Market is segmented based on End User

Pharmaceutical companies

Healthcare consumers

Healthcare Service providers

Others

The study is a source of reliable data on: Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market segments and sub-segments, Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market trends and dynamics supply and demand, Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market size, current trends/opportunities/challenges, competitive landscape, technological breakthroughs, value chain, and stakeholder analysis.

Major Highlights of TOC:

Chapter One: Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Industry Overview

1.1 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter Two: Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Demand

2.1 Segment Overview

2.1.1 APPLICATION 1

2.1.2 APPLICATION 2

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Demand

2.3 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter Three: Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 TYPE 1

3.1.2 TYPE 2

3.2 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Size by Type

3.3 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Forecast by Type

Chapter Four: Major Region of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market

4.1 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Sales

4.2 Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Revenue & market share

Chapter Five: Major Companies List

Chapter Six: Conclusion

Some Notable Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Report Offerings:

Introduction of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare with progress and situation in the market.

The production technique along with research and patterns observed.

Study of international market top producers, including company profile, information about commodities, manufacturer data, and contact information.

Scrutiny of global market potential, opportunities, costing of production, price, and revenue.

Survey of the market with comparison, deployment, usage, and import and export.

Market survey with market condition from a competitive edge by means of companies and regions.

