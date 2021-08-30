Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Market was valued at USD 219.4 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10,234 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 61.3% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare market are listed in the report.

Microsoft

IBM

Gem

Guardtime

iSolve

PokitDok

Chronicled

Patientory

Factom