Blockchain Supply Chain Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Blockchain Supply Chain Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Blockchain Supply Chain Market was valued at USD 145.8 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 19,122.02 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 83.52% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=23537&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Blockchain Supply Chain market are listed in the report.

Auxesis Group

AWS

BTL Group

Huawei Accenture Plc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

TIBCO Software